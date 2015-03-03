Neil Roberts' murder: Jurors shown Castletown crime scene
A jury in the trial of a man accused of murdering a gardener in the Isle of Man has been shown video footage of the alleged crime scene.
Neil Roberts, 60, from Ballabeg was found dead at the house on Queen's Street, Castletown on 1 December 2013.
The footage shown at Douglas courthouse showed Mr Roberts' body on the living room floor as well as bloodstains on walls, floors, doors and fireplace.
Ian Anderson, 46 and from Castletown, denies murder.
The jury of seven women and five men were also joined by Deemster Alistair Montgomerie on a visit to the property.
The trial, which is expected to last for four weeks, continues.