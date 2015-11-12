Image copyright PA Image caption Flybe said its London Stansted route was both environmentally and economically hard to justify

Flybe has confirmed plans to end its service between the Isle of Man and London Stansted, less than a year since it was launched.

The Exeter-based airline has been operating up to three flights a week since introducing the route in March.

Flybe's chief commercial officer Paul Simmons said passenger numbers made the flights harder to justify environmentally and economically.

Flights will cease from 26 March 2016. Other routes are unaffected.

Routes between Ronaldsway and Birmingham, Liverpool and Manchester will remain.

Mr Simmons said: "We have a disciplined approach to the routes we operate, which means we continually review our network."