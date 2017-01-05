Image copyright IoM Govt Image caption Camera access to the House of Keys (pictured) and the Tynwald chambers is currently tightly restricted

Television cameras could be introduced into the Manx parliament if new proposals are backed later this month.

A new code of conduct would mean that journalists could apply for permits to film inside the Tynwald chamber.

The move would bring the Isle of Man into line with the rest of the British Isles. The first House of Commons speech was televised in 1989.

Speaker of the House of Keys Juan Watterson said the presence of cameras may increase parliament's transparency.

The plans will be considered at Tynwald on 17 January.

House of Keys and Tynwald sittings are currently broadcast live on Manx Radio but camera access is tightly restricted and special permission has to be sought.

"There seems to be strong support for allowing TV cameras in," added Mr Watterson.

"We think it will help to increase public interest and show people what is going on in their parliament.

"It won't cost the taxpayer anything but will allow journalists to come and film what they consider to be most newsworthy.

"It could mean that one day we have a live stream, as they have in Jersey, but that would be very expensive and there may not be much demand."