Image copyright Isle of Man Government Image caption The home, called Summerhill View, would feature 60 en-suite rooms

Fresh plans to rebuild a care home in the Isle of Man have been backed after a previous proposal was thrown out.

The government-run Glenside residential home on Victoria Road, Douglas was demolished in 2015 after the building was deemed no longer fit for purpose.

The home's elderly residents, thought to number about 50, were relocated to other care facilities.

Plans to build a new home on the site were thrown out in 2017 because of concerns about car access.

Amended plans, submitted earlier this year, have now been given the green light.

'Therapy rooms'

The government said the proposed development, called Summerhill View, would feature 60 en-suite bedrooms, a dementia centre, therapy rooms, a hairdresser, a small cinema and a restaurant.

The Manx government believes the number of people on the island aged 65 and above will to grow from 17,000 to 26,500 over the next 20 years - an increase of 55%.

Health department estimates show this would require an additional 400 care home beds between now and 2036, the equivalent of one new care home every two years.

State residential care currently costs about £40,000 per person per year.