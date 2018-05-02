Image copyright Steve Babb Image caption The couple have a shared a love of motorbikes and the Isle of Man

A couple who got engaged whilst working as TT race marshals have returned to the Isle of Man to get married.

Cy Viccari from Wirral got down on one knee at the side of the course in June 2017 to propose to his fiancée, Caroline Barton from Poynton.

Mr Viccari said he had been planning the proposal "quietly" for more than a year to keep it secret.

They were married at Kirk Christ Church in Port St Mary. The couple now live in Llandudno.

The new Mrs Viccari said the proposal came as "a total surprise" at the time.

"You can see how shocked I am," she added. "But of course I accepted."

Image copyright Steve Babb Image caption Mrs Viccari said she was "shocked" when her now husband proposed in 2017

The couple, who first became TT marshals in 2015, met in 2014 after spending nearly a year talking on the phone for work reasons.

Mr Viccari said they quickly discovered their shared love of both motorbikes and the Isle of Man, and decided to come over for the TT festival together.

"I used to come here with my parents and have many happy memories - now Caroline and I are creating new memories," he added.

Image copyright Steve Babb Image caption The couple received a round of applause from TT spectators at the Creg-Ny-Baa

Steve Babb captured the proposal whilst photographing the event and agreed to take photos when they returned for their Manx wedding on Saturday.

He said: "It was a very special moment, I think the crowd realised what was happening before Caroline did.

"The look of surprise and happiness on her face was priceless. It was a rare sunny day during race week that year, the Creg and grandstands were packed. Caroline and Cy had walked past doing a normal brief track inspection then all of a sudden Cy went down on one knee right in front of me.

"Caroline clearly wasn't expecting anything like that, the crowd loved it, lots of cheers from the stands and the pub.

"Seeing them both again this year, we all agreed we definitely had to go back to the Creg for pictures of them both. Their outfits certainly looked very different, but the smiles and look of excitement on both their faces were just the same as last year."

'The price of a pint'

Mrs Viccari said: "It was an amazing day, the weather could not have been better.

"It was an honour to introduce our family and friends who hadn't previously visited to the island we consider home. Many have said how beautiful it is and are going to return.

"Our wedding car was a Sierra Cosworth like one I used to own. It was rebuilt for us by a local man called Michael Brew in four months and he only asked for a pint as payment.

"He is a credit to the island and helped make my dreams come true!"

The couple also had a cake made which re-enacted their proposal.