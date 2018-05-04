Image copyright Isle of Man Post Office Image caption The nest was discovered when the postbox was opened for a collection

A village postbox has been temporarily closed after feathered guests took up occupancy inside.

The Isle of Man Post Office has asked villagers to use an alternative while the chirpy visitors are nesting in the Ballaterson box in Ballaugh.

A spokeswoman said it would be "temporarily closed so the cheeky visitors aren't disturbed".

The nest was spotted but the birds themselves - thought to be blue tits - have not yet been seen.

The Post Office's Leigh Cadwallader said the nest was discovered when the postbox was opened for a collection.

He added: "We would hate to kick them out, so we are closing this postbox until further notice".

"The postie has been back today and noticed there is more moss added, so hopefully we will be seeing some eggs soon."

The Post Office apologised to customers for any inconvenience and said the nearest available postbox could be found online.