Image copyright Science Photo Library Image caption More than a thousand cases were reviewed after standards "fell short"

Twenty-six women screened for breast cancer on the Isle of Man have been recalled amid "serious concerns" about the standard of radiology tests.

The Manx Health department said standards "fell short" in some of the assessments made at Noble's Hospital between January 2015 and March 2017.

A spokesman said the radiologist concerned is "no longer employed".

Health Minister David Ashford apologised "wholeheartedly" and said an investigation would be carried out.

He added that last September it was decided 1,213 cases should be the subject to a "rigorous" review by experts from the UK.

Image caption The radiologist concerned "is no longer employed" by Noble’s Hospital

He added: "Of those, it was identified that 26 women should be recalled for additional assessment, which will be carried out quickly and will show whether any further treatment is needed.

"This process has unfortunately taken longer than wished or expected, largely due to the complexities involved in commissioning this volume of work.

"It was however, vital to gain a comprehensive understanding of the issues we face, in order to respond appropriately to our patients.

"On behalf of the department, I offer the women concerned and their families a sincere apology".

Each of those affected has already been contacted by the hospital and will be seen "over the coming days".

Mr Ashford said the hospital's "first priority" was to respond to the needs of those affected.

Breast screening on the Isle of Man is available to all women between the ages of 50 and 70-years-old.