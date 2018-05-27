Image copyright IOM Fire Image caption The blaze spread over 800 metres

The fire service is asking members of the public to refrain from having bonfires during the sunny weather following a number of fires.

A total of 35 firefighters tackled a large blaze that set gorse ablaze in Glen Maye, near Peel, on Saturday.

Emergency services said they received a call before midday that a "bonfire had got out of control".

Crews were mobilised from Peel, Douglas, Castletown and Kirk Michael as the fire spread over 800 metres.

Deputy chief fire officer John Murtagh said crews also had to deal with another fire on the railway embankment in Castletown, leaving "resources stretched" just before roads were closed for Saturday evening's TT practice.

"The fire service have attended a number of incidents recently where bonfires have got out of control," he said.

"We would ask the public to refrain from having bonfires during this dry spell."