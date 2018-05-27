Image copyright Google Image caption The vehicles were travelling from Creg Ny Baa

A motorcyclist has died after a three-vehicle collision on the Isle of Man, police have said.

The man, from Merseyside, was involved in a crash with a Mercedes van and a Ford SUV at about 11:20 BST between Creg Ny Baa and Brandish.

Members of the public stopped and assisted with first aid, police said.

The motorcyclist was taken to hospital but died from his injuries. Nobody else was hurt.

Ch Insp Dave Dobbie said: "Our thoughts are with all involved in this very sad incident."

The island is currently hosting thousands of fans for the annual TT motor racing event, which started on Saturday.