Image copyright IOMTT Image caption Steve Mercer from Kent has competed in 33 races at the Isle of Man TT.

A TT rider has been seriously injured after being hit by a safety car at the Isle of Man TT races.

Steve Mercer from Kent was travelling backwards on the course towards the TT grandstand after an earlier incident in which Manx racer Dan Kneen died.

Organisers ACU Events Ltd said the "course car was travelling to an earlier incident" and said an "investigation has been launched".

The Kent racer's wife Caroline said her husband sustained "serious injuries".

She said on Facebook: "I'm sorry to say Steve (Mercer) has sustained serious injuries this evening following an accident on his way back to the grandstand.

"He has been flown to Liverpool this evening where he will be assessed further to ascertain the full extent of his injuries.".

His Team Jackson Racing said he has been transferred to Aintree University Hospital in Liverpool for "further assessments and tests".

A statement said: "Our thoughts are with Steve, Caroline, Daniel, Alex and family."

It is not yet known whether the driver of the car was injured.

Since making his debut in 2009, the 36-year-old from Maidstone has recorded 16 top-20 finishes at the TT and has lapped the course at more than 129mph.

Wednesday's TT practice session was abandoned following the incidents