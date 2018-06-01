Image copyright Isle of Man Constabulary Image caption The man ignored several signs to drive against the one-way system used by hundreds of bikes a day

A man who drove the wrong way along a one-way road used by hundreds of bikes in the Isle of Man has been charged by police.

The 47-year-old was arrested on the Mountain Road at 12:45 BST on Thursday after failing to observe a number of warning signs, police said.

He will appear in court later charged with contravening a traffic sign.

The man drove for several miles against the traffic between the Creg-Ny-Baa to Brandywell.

Hundreds of bikes would have been travelling in the other direction at the time and a force spokesman said his actions were "very dangerous and irresponsible".

He said: "If you choose to ignore these signs and go against the one-way system on the Mountain you are likely going to find yourself arrested."