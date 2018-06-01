Image copyright Steve Babb/PA Image caption The Duke of Cambridge will visit the TT Grandstand and watch a race during his time on the island

The Duke of Cambridge will visit the Isle of Man for its TT races, Kensington Palace has announced.

His Royal Highness will meet support staff and volunteers at world-famous motorbike races before visiting the Joey Dunlop Foundation on Wednesday.

The Isle of Man TT Races, first held in 1907, are held annually on the Mountain Course, where competitors reach speeds of more than 200mph (322 kmh).

It is is one of the oldest continuous motorsport events in the world.

Prince William will visit the TT Grandstand in Douglas and watch the final stages of the Supersport race for 600cc machines.

He will later visit the Joey Dunlop Foundation - a charity which provides specialist accommodation for visitors to the Isle of Man with a disability in Braddan.