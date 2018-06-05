Isle Of Man / Ellan Vannin

Isle of Man crash biker died from 'massive brain injuries'

  • 5 June 2018
Road closure sign, Isle of Man Mountain Road Image copyright IoM Police
Image caption The crash happened on the morning of 27 May on the Mountain Road

A motorcyclist who was killed in a three-vehicle crash while visiting the Isle of Man for the TT races died of "massive brain injuries", an inquest heard.

James Gilmour, 56, from Prenton in Merseyside, died in hospital after the 27 May crash involving a van and a car.

It happened at about 11:20 BST on the Mountain Road between the Creg Ny Baa and Brandish.

Mr Gilmour was a caretaker from Liverpool University.

Nobody else was hurt in the crash, which left the road closed for four hours.

The inquest was opened and adjourned at Douglas Court House.

