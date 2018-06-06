Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Prince William is a keen motorcyclist himself and will watch the close of the Supersport race.

The Duke of Cambridge is joining thousands of bike fans from around the world to watch the famous Isle of Man TT races.

His Royal Highness, a keen motorcyclist himself, will watch the 600cc Supersport race, which sees riders reach speeds close to 200mph (322km/h.)

Kensington Palace said he will spend time with staff and volunteers after watching the action.

Later, he will visit the Joey Dunlop Foundation.

The Braddan-based charity provides specialist accommodation for Isle of Man visitors with disabilities.

The charity's Gilly Keown said: "When we heard about Prince William's visit we were thrilled that he has chosen to spend part of his time here with the foundation.

"We are looking forward to meeting him along with our residents. We hope he enjoys his time here".

The Isle of Man TT is one of the oldest continuous motorsport events in the world.