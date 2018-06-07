Image copyright Team Lyon Racing Image caption Lyon was described as a "talented" and "extremely personable" rider

A motorcyclist who was killed while competing in the Isle of Man TT for the first time died from head injuries, an inquest has heard.

Adam Lyon, 26, was fatally injured in a crash on the Mountain Course during the Supersport 1 race on Monday.

Douglas Courthouse heard the engineer, from Helensburgh in Argyll, had written on Facebook that it was his "dream" to race in the TT festival.

He was the second rider to be killed during 2018's event.

Following his death, many tributes were posted on social media.

Image copyright Dave Kneen Image caption The 26-year-old had written that it was his "dream" to compete at the TT

Road Racing News magazine described him as a "talented" and "extremely personable" rider, while Gary Dunlop, the son of road racing legend Joey, wrote of understanding "the hurt and pain the family of Adam Lyon will be feeling".

Race organisers ACU Events Ltd expressed their "deepest sympathy" to Mr Lyon's family and friends and tributes were paid on the TT's official Twitter account.

The 26-year-old's death followed that of Manx racer Dan Kneen, 30, who was killed in a crash during Superbike qualifying on 30 May.

Rider Steve Mercer was also badly injured and remains in a "stable" condition following a collision with a car on the Mountain Course.