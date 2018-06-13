Image copyright IoM Police Image caption Part of the Mountain Road was closed for several hours after the crash

Police investigating the death of a motorcyclist killed in a three-vehicle crash on the Isle of Man are searching for a driver they believe may have key information.

James Gilmour, 56, from Prenton in Merseyside, died after the 27 May crash involving a van and a car.

It happened on the Mountain Road between the Creg Ny Baa and Brandish.

Officers want to speak to the driver of a Blue Vauxhall Zafira which was in the area of the Creg Ny Baa at the time.

An inquest heard Mr Gilmour, a caretaker at Grenville Street student accommodation at Liverpool John Moore's University, died of "massive brain injuries."

A police spokesman said the driver or passengers of the Vauxhall may have "important" information.

Officers also want to identify three motorcyclists they believe were also in the area.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.