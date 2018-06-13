Image copyright IOMPO Image caption The nest was first discovered about six weeks ago

A brood of great tits has hatched after setting up home in an Isle of Man postbox.

The Post Office had asked people to use alternative boxes after discovering the birds had taken up residence in Ballaugh village.

A Post Office spokeswoman said the box would remain closed until the chicks had flown the nest.

Great tits nests in cavities, and are often found living in holes in trees or nesting boxes.

Image copyright IoMPO Image caption Villagers have been advised to use other postboxes until the chicks have safely flown the nest

The postbox nest, made from moss and grass and lined with feathers was spotted in the remote village about six weeks ago.

Great tits are the largest of the European tits, and have adapted over the years to thrive in man-made habitats.