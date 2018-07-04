Image copyright Isle of Man Fire & Rescue Image caption Both fires happened in Glen Maye on Tuesday evening

Fire crews on the Isle of Man tackled two "suspicious" blazes within two hours of each other on Tuesday.

Both incidents saw hedgerows on fire on the Arrasey Road, Glen Maye near the west coast of the island.

The Isle of Man Fire Service said the first gorse land fire happened at 16:15 BST, while the second, 300m away, was reported two hours later.

A spokesman added that the "suspicious" incidents, involving a LPG gas tank, are now being investigated by police.

Image copyright Isle of Man Fire Service Image caption Both incidents are being treated as "suspicious" said the fire service

The fires follow a warning about lighting fires in the countryside, issued in May by the environment department.

Members of the public were asked to "use extreme caution" during the spell of hot weather and to call the police if the see any suspicious activity.

"Fires can quickly take hold and spread out of control in current conditions, causing widespread damage to property and land," added the fire service.