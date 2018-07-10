Image copyright Ian/ Sarah Ottpix Image caption Tom Robinson, 28, was later airlifted to a hospital in the UK for further treatment

A biker has been critically injured in a crash during a practice session for the Isle of Man Southern 100 race event.

Tom Robinson, from North Yorkshire, was airlifted to hospital after the crash at Ballawhetstone on Monday, race organisers said.

The 28-year-old was later taken to the UK for further treatment.

It is understood the crash occurred during practice for the 600cc Supersport class.

The Southern 100 is an annual road race held in July on the Billown Circuit in the south of the island.