Young cow rescued from slurry pit after becoming stuck
- 11 July 2018
A young cow has been rescued after becoming stuck in a slurry pit on a farm in the Isle of Man.
The Isle of Man Fire and Rescue Service was called out on Wednesday morning after the cow was discovered in the Mount Rule area.
A spokesman said two halters and a length of rope were attached to the heifer before she was hauled out of the pit using the farmer's tractor.
The rescue operation took about an hour. Happily the cow was unharmed.