Motorcyclist killed in Mountain Road car crash
- 16 July 2018
A motorcyclist has been killed in a crash with a car on the Isle of Man.
The 27-year-old died at the scene following the collision, which happened near the Brandywell Junction on the Mountain Road on Saturday evening.
People in the car were taken to hospital and later released, police said.
The victim's identity has not yet been released, although it is known he was from the UK. Officers are appealing for witnesses to come forward.