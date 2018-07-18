Image copyright IOM Image caption The £4.2m overhaul is expected to take nine months to complete

A multi-million pound project to renovate the swimming pools at the Isle of Man's National Sports Centre is to begin next month.

The £4.2m works will take nine months and see both the competition and leisure pools overhauled, before reopening in May 2019.

Other facilities at the Douglas centre will remain open as usual.

A Manx government spokesman said the scheme demonstrated their "ongoing commitment to sport and recreation".

As part of the renovations, the moveable floor of the competition pool will be replaced, as will the flume rides at the leisure pool, which are now 20 years old.

The changing areas will also be fully refurbished.

Sport minister Graham Cregeen MHK described the revamp as a "significant investment in one of the island's key sports facilities".

From August, swimmers are advised to use the island's three other public swimming pools in Castletown, Peel and Ramsey.