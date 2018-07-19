Isle Of Man / Ellan Vannin

Isle of Man ministers back 35p minimum wage rise

  • 19 July 2018
The minimum wage for adults on the Isle of Man will increase by 35p per hour after Tynwald unanimously backed a 4.7% rise.

The hike will see the minimum amount workers over 18 can be paid move from £7.50 to £7.85 from 1 October.

The current minimum wage in the UK is £7.83, Jersey is £7.50 and Guernsey is £7.75.

The move will also end certain age restrictions, meaning all workers aged 18 and above will receive the rise.

Policy and reform minister Chris Thomas said a review of the island's living wage will follow this Autumn.

