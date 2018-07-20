Image copyright Google Maps Image caption The crash happened near the Brandywell corner on the Mountain Road

An inquest has been opened and adjourned for a motorcyclist who was killed in a crash with a car on the Isle of Man.

Luke Ogden, 27, from Wolverhampton, died in the collision on the Mountain Road near the Brandywell corner on 14 July.

Coroner John Needham said the Ministry of Defence mechanical engineer died from "multiple injuries".

The hearing at Douglas Courthouse was adjourned to a date yet to be fixed.

Police said the car's occupants were taken to hospital and later released. Mr Ogden died at the scene.

Police inquiries are continuing.

Two days earlier, another motorcyclist was killed on the same stretch of road.