Image copyright Curraghs Wildlife Park Image caption The penguin chick has been named Charlie by park staff

A penguin chick has been successfully reared at an Isle of Man wildlife park for the first time in about a decade.

The Humboldt penguin hatched recently appeared from its nest box and swam for the first time.

A spokesman for Curraghs Wildlife Park said staff were delighted with the new arrival, who has been named Charlie.

South American Humboldt penguins are classed as "vulnerable" by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

The species breed on the continent's Pacific coast, and on islands belonging to Chile and Peru.

The spokesman added: "Improvements to the enclosure and the keepers' hard work has really paid off."

Image copyright Curraghs Wildlife Park Image caption The Humboldt penguin is native to South America.