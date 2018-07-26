Port Erin beach reopens after diesel spill clean-up
An Isle of Man beach has been reopened after a clean-up operation to deal with a diesel spillage on Sunday.
A Manx Coastguard spokesman said the spill was believed to have come from a vessel in Port Erin bay.
He said teams from Port Erin and Douglas had deployed an absorbent boom and dredged the length of the beach to minimise its spread.
After an assessment, there was "no evidence of the fuel pollution remaining", he added.