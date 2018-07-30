Image caption Mr Woodward said the turbo failure was "absolutely unprecedented"

An Isle of Man ferry which suffered "unprecedented" mechanical issues over the weekend has now returned to action.

The Ben-my-Chree was taken out of service on Saturday after a "spectacular" turbocharger failure led to a small fire in its engine room.

The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company said the fire was "immediately extinguished" by crew.

Isle of Man Post said the cancelled sailings have meant no sea mail has arrived on the island this morning.

A spokesman said it should arrive later and as much as possible will be delivered on Tuesday.

Steam Packet chief executive Mark Woodward said: "The turbo exploded on berthing and there was shrapnel all over the engine room."

"It led to the small fire which was quickly put out. It was a spectacular failure and not a minor one. Not one we or the manufacturers had seen before."

It happened whilst the ferry approached Douglas harbour at about 06:00 on Saturday.

All weekend sailings between Douglas and Heysham in Lancashire were cancelled whilst parts were sourced from the UK.

Mr Woodward said engineers had been working around the clock to replace the failed components.

An updated and revised sailing schedule will be published shortly on the company's website.

The Manannan provided an extra crossing to Heysham on Sunday but Monday's sailings are now delayed as a consequence.