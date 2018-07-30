Image copyright Manx Radio Image caption There were no passengers or driver on the bus at the time of the incident

An investigation has been launched after a bus crashed into a house in the Isle of Man.

The single-decker hit the property on Hillberry Lane at the junction with Highfield Crescent in Onchan.

The bus did not have any passengers on board, and nobody was injured in the incident, which happened at 08:30 on Saturday.

Police said the bus driver was male but did not confirm if he was on board at the time of the crash.