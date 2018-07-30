Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Manx Utilities says the island is facing a "one in 20 year" water shortage

A hosepipe ban covering the Isle of Man will come into force on 3 August.

Manx Utilities has been monitoring reservoir levels during what it described as a "one in 20 year" heatwave.

Residents caught flouting the ban to water gardens or wash cars will face a fine of up to £1,000.

The water supplier is pumping 19 million litres of water per day from Sulby Reservoir to West Baldwin Reservoir to help meet demand.

Pressure restriction

The Isle of Man Metrological Office said there was unlikely to be enough rain in coming weeks to top up reservoirs.

Manx Utilities said rain on 28 and 29 July had increased the level of West Baldwin Reservoir by 2%.

There was no increase at Sulby Reservoir, however.

It said it would restrict pressure in some areas to decrease the flow rate.

Manx Utilities chairman Alex Allinson said: "We are now at a position where we need to impose restrictions on water use.

"Although the restrictions are imposed on domestic users we would also ask businesses to consider their water use to further help the situation and work together with us to avoid water shortages."