Image copyright Noel Howarth Image caption Holidaymakers from all over the UK together with locals and workers died in the 1973 fire

A memorial service for the 50 victims of the Summerland disaster will be held on the site of the fire for the first time when it takes place later.

About 3,000 people were inside the leisure complex on Douglas promenade when a fire broke out on 2 August 1973.

A spokesman for Douglas Borough Council said it was "one of the most tragic events in modern-day Manx history".

Campaigner Tina Brennan, who helped get permission for the use of the site, said many people vividly remembered it.

Image copyright Mark Edwards Image caption A permanent memorial inscribed with the names of the victims was unveiled in 2013

The victims of the fire came from across the UK and included men, women and children, with 11 of those who died being under the age of 20.

The disaster led to changes in the Isle of Man's fire regulations and similar rules in the UK and around the world.

The council spokesman said the service at 19:00 would be "a chance to pause and reflect on a tragedy that touched not only the Manx nation, but also resonated in communities far beyond these shores".