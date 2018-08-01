Image copyright Joey Dunlop website Image caption Dunlop claimed 26 Isle of Man TT victories before his death in 2000.

A racing suit worn by Joey Dunlop - the most successful TT rider in history - has been put up for sale on eBay.

In a remarkable career, the Northern Irishman claimed 26 Isle of Man TT victories before his death in 2000.

Dunlop died while racing in Estonia just weeks after completing a hat-trick of wins on the Mountain Course.

Bidding starts at £20,500 for the outfit - including his trademark yellow helmet - he wore during the shortened two-lap 1998 Lightweight TT.

It was the first time that Dunlop had lapped the Mountain Course at an average speed of more than 100mph.

The same outfit previously raised £13,000 when it was sold by Sotheby's in November 2013.

Image copyright Graham Budd Auctions Image caption The outfit was used to model a statue of the TT star which now stands at the Bungalow on the Isle of Man TT course

Sotherby's told the BBC it was "incredibly rare to see a complete outfit worn by the sporting great".

Dunlop was famously superstitious and he always wore a red t-shirt and yellow crash helmet while racing.

In a poll conducted in 2016 by the Belfast Telegraph, Dunlop was voted Northern Ireland's greatest ever sports star, even ahead of legendary footballer George Best.

Dunlop's brother Robert, who died in 2008, claimed five TT victories and at this year's event his nephew Michael took his winning tally to 17.

Michael's brother and Joey's nephew William also lost his life to the sport last month in an incident at the Skerries 100 road race.