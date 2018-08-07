Three people rescued from stricken boat off Manx coast
- 7 August 2018
Three stranded people have been rescued from their stricken boat off the Isle of Man coast.
Peel's lifeboat volunteers rescued the crew after their 18ft (5m) vessel suffered total electrical failure at about 22:30 BST on Monday.
The Mersey class RNLI lifeboat, launched by Belfast Coastguard, located the vessel four miles north-west of Peel before towing them to safety.
An RNLI spokesman confirmed that no-one had been injured.