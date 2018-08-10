Mountain Road biker crash rider named as Michael Perry
- 10 August 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A motorcyclist who died after crashing on the Isle of Man's A18 Mountain Road has been named.
Michael Perry, of Kirk Michael, crashed on a section of the road known as the Mountain Mile at about 15:45 on Sunday 5 August.
The 50-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene and police are appealing for witnesses as investigations continue. No other vehicles were involved.
Mr Perry was the fourth motorcyclist to die on Manx roads since 1 July.