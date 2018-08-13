Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Manx Utilities said the hosepipe ban would continue as more dry weather was forecast

Water demand has fallen by 10% after the Isle of Man's first hosepipe ban in 15 years was enforced, Manx Utilities has said.

The ban was introduced after a "once in 20-year heatwave" led to reservoir levels falling by more than 40%.

Manx Utilities said they were "delighted" with the fall in demand but the ban would remain in place as further dry weather was forecast.

The Manx Met Office has predicted below average rainfall until October.

The NSC swimming pool was drained to salvage water for businesses

Manx Utilities said: "We're pleased to report that water customer demand is down by 10%.

"Your actions, no matter how small or large, are making a fantastic difference."

The island's reservoirs are depleted after the driest and hottest May, June and July on record since 1989.

Some reservoirs have dropped by as much as 42%

In addition to the hosepipe ban, people are being encouraged to take short showers instead of baths, use a bucket to wash their cars, and not to use paddling pools.

Anyone caught flouting the ban, for example in order to wash cars or water gardens, faces a £2,000 fine.

Last week more than 1.4 million litres of water were drained from the island's main swimming pool, which is undergoing renovation works, and offered to local businesses.

The crackdown will remain in place until further notice.