Limousin heifer named Royal Manx Agricultural Show supreme champion

  • 13 August 2018
Royal Manx Agricultural Show Image copyright Tracey's Pictures
Image caption The Limousin heifer was previously crowned champion in 2016

A cow has been named as supreme champion at the Isle of Man's largest agricultural show for a second time.

Crosby farmer Lee Caine's two-year-old Limousin heifer won the Royal Manx Agricultural Show's top prize on Saturday, having previously taken the title as a calf in 2016.

Mr Caine said he was "absolutely delighted" to have won again.

More than 20,000 people attended the show at Knockaloe Farm in Patrick on Friday and Saturday.

Image copyright Mark Edwards
Image caption Lee Caine said he was "absolutely delighted" to win.

