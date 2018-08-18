Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Rank studio signed Sir Norman up for 19 films in the 1950s and 1960s

A new exhibition celebrating the 60-year career of the late comedian Sir Norman Wisdom has opened on the island he called home for 30 years.

The London-born star was known for his slapstick film roles in the 1950s and 1960s, famously playing Norman Pitkin against frustrated boss Mr Grimsdale.

The show at the House of Manannan in Peel features privately owned items including his trademark flat caps.

Follow A Star - Sir Norman Wisdom is curated by Sir Norman's son, Nick.

Image caption Charlie Chaplin once referred to Sir Norman as his "favourite clown"

He said: "It is with a great sense of excitement and pride that I find myself finally bringing my father's exhibition over to the Isle of Man, his home for three decades."

Amongst the items from Sir Norman's private archive on display are musical instruments, original suits, photographs and stage props.

Sir Norman, who died in October 2010, also starred in 19 movies.

Manx National Heritage said the exhibition marks a "wonderful chance to celebrate the life of a true comedy great and treasured character amongst the island's community".

Image caption Sir Norman was knighted in 2000 for service to the entertainment industry

His son will also host a talk to mark its opening.

He added: "It will provide an insight into my father's tough childhood years, which gave him an inner strength to succeed at all costs."

Manx National Heritage's assistant curator Hannah Murphy said the display had been "meticulously planned and curated"

It will run until 20 January 2019.