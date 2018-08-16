Isle Of Man / Ellan Vannin

Endangered red ruffed lemurs arrive at Curraghs Wildlife Park

  • 16 August 2018
Red ruffed lemur Image copyright Curraghs
Image caption The lemurs were brought to the island from zoos in the UK

A pair of critically endangered lemurs have arrived on the Isle of Man as part of an international breeding programme.

The red ruffed lemurs have been brought to Curraghs Wildlife Park from Twycross Zoo in Leicestershire and Colchester Zoo in Essex.

Less than 600 of the primates, which live in a small region of Madagascar, remain in the wild.

Park manager Kathleen Graham said she hoped the pair's arrival would help "contribute to the species' survival".

