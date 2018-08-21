Image copyright Ramsey RNLI Image caption Ramsey RNLI volunteers have been praised for their efforts

A person has been rescued from the sea after a huge search operation off the Manx coast.

Police received a call that someone had entered the sea near Ramsey at about 02:00 BST on Tuesday and a multi-agency search was immediately mounted.

It involved RNLI volunteers, Ramsey Coastguard, a Coastguard helicopter and the Search and Rescue Dog Association.

Ramsey police said the person was found and treated by the town's RNLI volunteers after a two-hour search.

No details of the casualty have been released.

'Dedication and commitment'

A police spokesman said: "The successful recovery of the casualty is a shining example of the dedication and commitment of the island's RNLI crews.

"A lot of the searchers have to be up again at the crack of dawn to go to their day jobs. That is dedication!"

A Ramsey RNLI spokesman said: "We're happy that we found this person and got them to safety. We wish them a speedy recovery."

He added that the water temperature was approximately 16C, and that the misty conditions had hampered the search.

Image copyright Search and Rescue Dog Association (Isle of Man) Image caption Search and Rescue Dog Association Isle of Man brought their dogs to help

Image copyright Search and Rescue Dog Association (Isle of Man) Image caption The Ramsey RNLI located the casualty at about 04:00 BST on Tuesday