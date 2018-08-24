Image copyright Steve Babb Image caption Alan Jackson won his first Manx Grand Prix 32 years ago.

A veteran motorcycle racer is among three bikers injured in two separate crashes on the Isle of Man.

Alan Bud Jackson was taken to hospital in a critical condition after a crash during a practice session for the Classic TT races on the Mountain Course on Thursday.

British riders Bernie Wright and David Linsdell were hurt during a Manx Grand Prix practice session at the Black Hut.

Organisers said: "Our best wishes for a speedy recovery go to all involved".

Mr Jackson, who was injured in a crash at the Creg-Ny-Baa, has been competing on the island for more than 30 years and has won four Manx Grand Prix races.

The Cumbrian rider's first victory came in the 1986 Junior MGP race.

Mr Wright was flown off island with "serious injuries" while Mr Linsdell was described as "stable".