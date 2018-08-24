Image caption John William Paton appeared at Douglas Courthouse on Thursday

A Douglas man is to stand trial accused of carrying out a string of sexual offences over a 14-year period.

John William Paton, 38, appeared at Douglas Courthouse on Thursday charged with three counts of rape, two of gross indecency and four of indecent assault.

Mr Paton, of Oak Avenue, is alleged to have carried out the offences between February 2001 and July 2015.

His case was sent to the Court of General Gaol Delivery and he was bailed to appear on a date yet to be set.