Alan "Bud" Jackson dies after Isle of Man crash
- 25 August 2018
A veteran motorcycle racer has died after a crash on the Isle of Man.
Alan "Bud" Jackson was taken to hospital in a critical condition after a collision during a practice session for the Classic TT races on Thursday.
The 62-year-old, from Cumbria, had been competing for more than 30 years and has won four Manx Grand Prix races.
The Manx Motor Cycle Club said it passed on "their deepest sympathy to Alan's wife Elaine, son Paul and daughter Emma".