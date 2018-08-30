Image copyright BEACH BUDDIES Image caption The drone scheme could draw on the help from a kayaking group to help access litter in remote areas

Drones could be used to help identify hidden litter hotspots around the Isle of Man's coastline, a beach cleaning charity has said.

Similar projects in England and Scotland use aerial cameras to create maps of plastic rubbish in order to assess its impact.

Now Manx charity Beach Buddies want to use the idea on the Isle of Man.

The scheme could draw on help from kayakers to help access litter in remote areas.

Beach Buddies founder Bill Dale said: "We know significant amounts of plastic waste has built up in hard to reach beaches and coves."

Image copyright Beach Buddies Image caption Finding the rubbish can be routine but collecting it is a challenge, beach cleaners have said

With help from 10,000 volunteers, Mr Dale's charity collects more than 200 tonnes of rubbish from Manx beaches every year.

He received the British Empire Medal in the 2017 Queen's New Year Honours list for services to the marine environment.

He continued: "There are lots of inaccessible coves all over the island. However, therein lies the problem. It's OK sending a drone to find the rubbish, but we also need to collect it."

Image copyright BEACH BUDDIES Image caption The Isle of Man Sea Kayaking Club have previously helped the charity collect litter

An experiment is already under way working with the Isle of Man Sea Kayaking Club.

Last month a remote beach near Port Soderick was cleared of more than 900 plastic bottles and 40 tyres.

The litter was pulled back to an accessible beach in three empty kayaks.

It is hoped the system can be replicated.