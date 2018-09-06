Isle Of Man / Ellan Vannin

Ramsey harbour oil spill: Coastguard dealing with spill as source investigated

  • 6 September 2018
Ramsey Image copyright Ramsey Coastguard
Image caption The oil appeared in Ramsey harbour on Wednesday evening

A clean-up operation has been launched following a significant oil spill in an Isle of Man harbour.

Coastguard officers were called to Ramsey at 17:45 BST on Wednesday after reports that oil could be seen along the whole length of the harbour.

A spokesman said "absorbent pollution booms are being used to soak up the oil which could take several days".

Despite initial investigations the source of the spill has yet to be determined.

Image copyright Ramsey Coastguard
Image caption Absorbent booms have been deployed

