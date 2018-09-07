Man held over £150k Isle of Man cannabis seizure
- 7 September 2018
A 31-year-old man has been arrested after drugs with an estimated street value of £150,000 were seized in the Isle of Man.
Police said the suspected cannabis resin and bush was recovered from a property in Douglas following an operation on Thursday evening.
A force spokesman said more than £30,000 in cash was also recovered.
A man has been arrested and is helping police with their inquiries, the spokesman added.