Image caption The alleged incident happened in the public area of the Isle of Man court

A man who allegedly threatened a police officer at Douglas courthouse has ended up in the dock at the same court.

Luke Pickup, of Jurby, was charged with causing harassment, alarm or distress after the incident on 21 August.

The 25-year-old denies causing the officer to believe he was "at risk of immediate and unlawful violence" in a public area of the courthouse.

Deputy High Bailiff Jayne Hughes bailed Mr Pickup ahead of a pre-trial review on 6 November at the same venue.