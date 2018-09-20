Image caption The Oxford-educated father-of-two has been second Deemster since 2011

Andrew Corlett has been sworn in as the Isle of Man's most senior judge.

He replaces David Doyle, who stood down in July as first Deemster and clerk of the rolls.

Manx born and bred, Mr Corlett said: "I'm honoured to take on this challenging role and to serve the Crown and the people of this island."

The first Deemster is President of the High Court of the Isle of Man, a position made by The Queen on the recommendation of a selection panel.

Oxford University graduate Mr Corlett, who was called to the English and Manx Bars in 1984, has held the position of second Deemster since 2011.

Deemster Alistair Montgomerie said he was a "man of great intellect and high principle" who is "courteous to all".

Mr Corlett added: "The administration of justice is as important to society as health and education, and I look forward to helping shape the future of our justice system.

"One of my aims while in office is to help the public gain a better understanding of the working of the island's courts and tribunals."

He was sworn in at a ceremony at Government House.