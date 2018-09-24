First Manx hosepipe ban in 15 years lifted after 52 days
- 24 September 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
The Isle of Man's first hosepipe ban in 15 years has ended after 52 days.
The ban, which began on 3 August, came after some reservoirs fell by up to 42% during the driest and hottest May, June and July on record since 1989, Manx Utilities said.
A spokeswoman for the company said water reserves were now "sufficiently healthy for the ban to be removed".
She added that 12 people had received warnings for breaking the ban conditions, but no fines were issued.