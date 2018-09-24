Isle Of Man / Ellan Vannin

First Manx hosepipe ban in 15 years lifted after 52 days

  • 24 September 2018
Reservoir Image copyright Manx Radio
Image caption The ban came after the driest and hottest May, June and July on record since 1989

The Isle of Man's first hosepipe ban in 15 years has ended after 52 days.

The ban, which began on 3 August, came after some reservoirs fell by up to 42% during the driest and hottest May, June and July on record since 1989, Manx Utilities said.

A spokeswoman for the company said water reserves were now "sufficiently healthy for the ban to be removed".

She added that 12 people had received warnings for breaking the ban conditions, but no fines were issued.

Image copyright Manx Radio
Image caption The level of some reservoirs fell by more than 40% in August

