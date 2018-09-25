Image copyright #SuffrageFlag Image caption The flag will visit each of the Isle of Man's secondary schools

The president of Tynwald - the world's first national parliament to give some women the vote - said the Isle of Man was "proud" to welcome the UK suffragette flag to the island.

It is being carried around the British Isles in a relay to mark the centenary of UK women receiving the vote in 1918.

However some Manx women were afforded that right in 1881 - 37 years earlier.

Tynwald President Steve Rodan said both dates were "important milestones in the development of democracy".

In 1881 the House of Keys' Election Act made the Isle of Man the first national parliament to give women the vote in a general election.

This only applied to "unmarried women, over the age of 21 and owned property worth at least £4 a year".

A Tynwald spokesman said; "By 1919, all Manx women could vote and stand for election regardless of their property status."

Image caption Jane Poole-Wilson MLC said the Isle of Man had long been a champion of women's rights

A Member of the Legislative Council, Jane Poole-Wilson is one of 10 women who currently sit in the island's parliament.

Women now occupy 22% of seats - the highest it has ever been.

She said: "The Isle of Man was pioneering in giving women the right to vote in the 19th Century.

"As Equality Champion in the 21st Century, I want to make sure discrimination is an issue of the past and we are an island of opportunity and inclusion for all."

Mr Rodan said: "Democracy is a constantly evolving process.

"Whilst 22% is the island's highest ever female representation - there is still a long way to go."

The purple, white, and green suffragette flag will visit each of the island's secondary schools.

The Isle of Man also became the first place in Western Europe to allow 16-year-olds to vote.