Isle Of Man / Ellan Vannin

RNLI rescue fisherman off Onchan Head after boat breaks down

  • 26 September 2018
RNLI rescue of boat off Onchan Head Image copyright RNLI/Michael Howland
Image caption The RNLI said strong winds and rough conditions meant swift action had been necessary

A lone fisherman has been rescued off the coast of the Isle of Man after his boat broke down in heavy seas.

Douglas RNLI crew responded after the fishing vessel's engine overheated and failed near Onchan Head within hours of the man setting off on Tuesday.

A spokesman for the organisation said after locating the boat, the crew towed it safely back to harbour.

He said the strong winds and rough conditions meant swift action had been necessary. The man was not injured.

