Image caption Sir Norman Wisdom, Mark Cavendish and the Bee Gees are all freemen too

A council leader has joined Sir Norman Wisdom, Mark Cavendish and the Bee Gees in being named a freeman of Douglas.

David Christian, 54, has been a local politician for 31 years and has led Douglas Council since 2001.

The former mayor, who became an MBE in 2013, said the award was "a tribute to the tremendous support I've had from my family, friends and colleagues".

Councillor John Skinner said his "commitment and passion" for the town was "unparalleled".

The Freedom of the Borough of Douglas was first awarded in 1924 and has been given to over 30 recipients, including Sir Winston Churchill, Field Marshal Bernard Montgomery and the 17th Earl of Derby.

The honour, which does not give any rights on the recipient, was also handed to RAF Jurby in 1955.